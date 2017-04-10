"It's chaotic, but it works."

If the cast of Southern Charm had taglines a la the Real Housewives, that may just be Kathryn Dennis' season four catchphrase. In last week's premiere, viewers found out Kathryn had lost custody of her two children to Thomas Ravenel after failing a drug test and had entered a rehab facility in Malibu. But by the end of the Bravo hit's season opener, Kathryn was heading into a medical building, ready to take another drug test.

While she's been at the center of almost every fight, controversy and storm since the show's debut, it seems like fans will be seeing a whole new side of Kathryn this season, at least according to her co-stars.

"She has been very contrite this season...hat in hand, and asks to re-enter the group...very humble," Shep Rose told E! News' Carissa Culiner at The Alley in Charleston, adding that he's "proud of her. I've always had a soft spot for her."