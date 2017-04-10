Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures
The cast of the Fast and Furious is back in action in the latest installment, The Fate of the Furious. The eighth movie in the car-chasing franchise, the Fate of the Furious sees Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese and Ludacris now joined by Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who plays the film's villain. An obvious absence, however, is original cast member Paul Walker. Many, including the cast, worried about continuing on the franchise without him, but as a passion project in his honor, the cast succeeded.
Here's what the critics are saying about this speedy sequel:
Universal Pictures
Variety: "More than any previous entry, it draws elements from every conceivable level of the action-cinema hierarchy. It's a pedal-to-the-metal car-chase movie. And a global thermonuclear cyberthriller in which a supervillain, known as Cipher (Charlize Theron), tries to teach the world's superpowers a deadly lesson. It's also a suspenseful ‘inter-family' drama that takes the gruntingly gruff and loyal Teddy-bear badass Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and figures out a way to pit him against all of his beloved comrades, including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), whom he's finally just married. The movie is also a playfully sadistic bare-knuckle rouser, with actors like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham inflicting some serious bone damage. You'd think that merging all those elements would make The Fate of the Furious a bit of an overcooked stew."
Universal Pictures
The Hollywood Reporter: "The result isn't as big a gear-shift as some fans expected in the wake of original castmember Paul Walker's death. In fact, it recycles plot-twisting devices from earlier chapters and keeps action firmly in the street-hoods-save-the-world neighborhood entered a couple of years ago. Fate delivers exactly what fans have come to expect, for better and for worse, and it would be a shock to see it disappoint producers at the box office."
IGN: "The Fate of the Furious is as ridiculously entertaining as you might expect. It's certainly better than its trailers—which came across more like parodies of a Fast and Furious movie—suggested. Indeed, no eighth movie in any franchise has any right to be as fun or effective as Fate manages to be."
Universal Pictures
Entertainment Weekly: "Screenwriter Chris Morgan, now on his fifth Furious outing, swats away plot logistics and the laws of physics like the pesky mosquitoes they are, and director F. Gary Gray has no intention of slowing his roll. But the movies are nothing if not consistent in their themes of loyalty and brotherhood and blowing stuff up—and in retaining the core crew."
Indiewire: "F8 is the worst of these films since 2 Fast 2 Furious, and it may be even worse than that. It's the Die Another Day of its franchise — an empty, generic shell of its former self that disrespects its own proud heritage at every turn. How did the great F. Gary Gray, whose surprisingly strong remake of The Italian Job displayed a tremendous flair for comedic vehicular mayhem, waste the biggest budget of his career on such boring smash-ups? How did Diesel and co. manage to learn all of the wrong lessons from the last two movies, delivering an episode where everything feels so fake that even the 'family' matters seem forced?
Do you want to see The Fate of the Furious? Sound off in the comments!
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)