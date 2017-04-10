Bravo is heading to Kentucky, y'all!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff, and they're leaving Los Angeles to get it. No, not permanently, but the couple will be heading back to Brittany's homestate of Kentucky for the series, titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which was officially announced ahead of part two of Pump Rules' season five reunion.

The half-hour series will debut this summer and find the couple heading on vacation...to a Kentucky farm that Brittany's family lives on, with Jax switching out his SUR uniform for overalls as the ultimate fish out of water tried to embrace the Southern lifestyle. Will Jax be able to survive life on the farm?