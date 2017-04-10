Bravo is heading to Kentucky, y'all!
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own Vanderpump Rules spinoff, and they're leaving Los Angeles to get it. No, not permanently, but the couple will be heading back to Brittany's homestate of Kentucky for the series, titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which was officially announced ahead of part two of Pump Rules' season five reunion.
The half-hour series will debut this summer and find the couple heading on vacation...to a Kentucky farm that Brittany's family lives on, with Jax switching out his SUR uniform for overalls as the ultimate fish out of water tried to embrace the Southern lifestyle. Will Jax be able to survive life on the farm?
Bravo
In the first promo for the new show, things aren't looking too good, as Jax tells someone, "I can see myself getting bored real easily here," and later calling someone "white trash!" Yeah, he's definitely not in LA anymore!
Viewers met Brittany's mom Sherri this season when she came to stay with the couple, and learned more about her possible son-in-law than she wanted to during his birthday roast. And in the spinoff, more of Brittany's family members will get screentime, including her father, grandmother and best friend.
"You couldn't even accept my friends or my family," Brittany says in the teaser, with her father claiming Jax ix "trying to control" her.
Rumors about a Jax and Brittany spinoff have been circling for months, and in March, Jax played coy when E! News asked him about it. "I mean, I wouldn't be opposed to it. I know they were talking about it," he coyly said. "They're talking about spin-offs all the time with all of us, so I don't know what's going on."
One thing Jax wasn't afraid to sound off on? An eventual permanent move away from SUR. "No, no, I'm not staying in California," he told us.
It just looks like it won't be a move to Kentucky!
Vanderpump Rules' reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)