Consider that a lesson learned!

In an exclusive clip from Chrisley Knows Best, the patriarch of the family, Todd Chrisley, teaches his mother, Nanny Faye, a lesson the hard way. While the duo are out on the road with Faye behind the wheel, Todd reveals his mother has been up to no good.

"My mother is driving around on a suspended license for failure to appear in traffic court," he dishes. Meanwhile, she fails to stop at a stop sign and continues driving. Soon, a policeman is behind them with his lights signaling to stop and pull over. Uh oh!

The cop claims that there is a warrant out for her arrest and she needs to be handcuffed. While Faye is being placed into custody and given her Miranda rights, her son explains he's behind the entire ordeal.