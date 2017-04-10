Katch/REX/Shutterstock
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka appear to have called it quits.
The Grammy winner and her backup dancer beau have broken up after less than a year of dating, according to multiple reports.
"The split happened very recently...Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music," a source shared with People. "Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself."
While there were mumblings of a romance between the star and the 33-year-old choreographer following her split from former fiancé James Packer (including photographed PDA in Hawaii in December), Mimi didn't make things official to the public until after the new year when she shared photos of the couple soaking together in a bathtub on Valentine's Day.
A few weeks later, the two embraced in a kiss and the songstress captured the moment on Instagram with a quote from the film Blades of Glory, "No one knows what it means, but it's provocative...it gets the people going!"
By March, Carey was in Cabo San Lucas celebrating her 47th birthday (or anniversary as she calls it) with Tanaka by her side. "He's a really really incredibly special person," she said during an episode of Mariah's World.
"Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration," Tanaka told E! News. "She saw something in me that I actually didn't recognize at first, from that it was over. It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, some how."
While this romance fizzles out, Tanaka is keeping his head held high—and reminding everyone else to do the same.
"Remind yourself to keep ya head up and lead with love," he wrote on Instagram. "#TanakaVibes."