Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka appear to have called it quits.

The Grammy winner and her backup dancer beau have broken up after less than a year of dating, according to multiple reports.

"The split happened very recently...Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music," a source shared with People. "Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself."

While there were mumblings of a romance between the star and the 33-year-old choreographer following her split from former fiancé James Packer (including photographed PDA in Hawaii in December), Mimi didn't make things official to the public until after the new year when she shared photos of the couple soaking together in a bathtub on Valentine's Day.