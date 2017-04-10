Jennifer Aniston Only Likes Justin Theroux's Beard "Up to a Point"

Jennifer Aniston isn't into the "serial killer" look.

When Justin Theroux appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Ellen DeGeneres noticed he was sporting some scruff. It reminded her of the first time they met, when he had a bushy beard for his role in Wanderlust (co-starring his future wife). In 2012, Aniston told Pop Sugar she'd met Theroux in 2008 and initially thought he was a "very dark" person. "At first you think he could be like a serial killer," she said, "but he is actually the nicest person in the world."

Theroux explained the reason for his facial hair's resurgence Monday. "I grew it back for The Leftovers Season 3," he told the daytime host. "Now I'm kind of growing it back in. I like it now."