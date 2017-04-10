Jennifer Aniston Only Likes Justin Theroux's Beard "Up to a Point"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Aniston isn't into the "serial killer" look.
When Justin Theroux appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Ellen DeGeneres noticed he was sporting some scruff. It reminded her of the first time they met, when he had a bushy beard for his role in Wanderlust (co-starring his future wife). In 2012, Aniston told Pop Sugar she'd met Theroux in 2008 and initially thought he was a "very dark" person. "At first you think he could be like a serial killer," she said, "but he is actually the nicest person in the world."
Theroux explained the reason for his facial hair's resurgence Monday. "I grew it back for The Leftovers Season 3," he told the daytime host. "Now I'm kind of growing it back in. I like it now."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
As for Aniston, his wife of nearly two years? "She likes it up to a point," the 45-year-old actor admitted. "She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it.' And I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show; I can't just shave it off.' The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season, and that was torture for her."
DeGeneres replied, "It's like kissing sandpaper for her."
"It was torture for me, too," Theroux admitted.
Speaking of torture, the actor revealed he's been fairly accident-prone since his acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers debuted in 2014. "I went to the emergency room every single season of this show," Theroux revealed, pointing to pictures of his broken nose for evidence. "I was doing a stunt with a guy...I was supposed to run him against an elevator, and he was supposed to move his arm when we hit," he said. "He didn't move his arm and he mashed me in the nose, and then my nose went up—then he dragged the fake gun across my face and it left a big scar."
During the course of filming, Theroux also broke his finger and snapped his tendon.
It could have been worse. Before Theroux traveled to Australia to film the series' final season (debuting Apr. 16), he asked DeGeneres' wife Portia De Rossi about what to expect from her native country. "She was helpful, but then I got to Googling Australia, and you realize that everything there will kill you. It's the most lethal country in the planet, because there's spiders and snakes—and they're not just the ordinary, 'Oh, if you just got bit by a snake, you've got to go to the hospital and get the antibody.' Most of the things...There's a box jellyfish that will kill you. Er...not the box jellyfish; I forget what it's called. The Kingslayer? So, you can't even swim back to shore. You're already dead," Theroux explained. Thankfully, the actor said, "I survived."