Well we're not surprised, but we aren't happy either.
After almost doing it and threatening to do it and doing it and then going back on having done it more times than we can count, Homeland just killed off Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend).
Quinn died while driving Carrie (Claire Danes) and President-elect Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) through a whole bunch of bullets. He was hit multiple times, but still managed to get his passengers to safety before he died in the front seat, knowing that if he didn't, he had been set up to take the fall for Keane's assassination anyway.
It turned out that he sacrificed himself to protect a woman who may not be the president everybody thought she was going to be, and to top it all off, his memorial got little more than a few lines between Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Carrie.
By the end of the night, Carrie had been offered a job as Keane's senior adviser, but Keane had also hidden herself away and was having all government officials (including Saul) arrested for possible complicity in that assassination attempt, meaning Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham), of all people, might have been right in saying she seemed "un-American."
While we'll miss Quinn deeply, we're actually shocked he even made it this long, given the number of times he's nearly died before.
What did you think? Will you miss him too much to keep watching the show? Are you excited to see what season 7 has in store?
