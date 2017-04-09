Talk about making a grand entrance!

The cabin crew aboard a recent Turkish Airlines flight deserves one hefty round of applause after they helped successfully deliver one pregnant passenger's newborn daughter.

The Boeing 737 had already taken off from Guinea's capital Conakry to Istanbul, when the woman (who was 28-weeks pregnant) began experiencing labor pains, according to reports.

That's when a team of flight attendants and fellow passengers stepped in to assist the mother-to-be in welcoming the little girl, who was named Kadiju. Photos shared by the airline to their official social media accounts see crew members gathered around the woman and her baby.