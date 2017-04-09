Prince William, Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau came together Sunday to remember the armed forces who sacrificed their lives at the 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The royal duo and the Canadian Prime Minister gathered with Prince Charles at the Vimy Memorial Park in northern France for the historic event's 100th anniversary, where the Prince of Wales as well as Trudeau delivered a speech honoring the fallen service members.

Both William and Harry laid a pair of boots and poppies of remembrance at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial site during the ceremony, which was attended by an estimated 25,000.