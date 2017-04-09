Wireimage
Baby Lochte is almost here!
Ryan Lochte's fiancée Kayla Rae Reid was surrounded by the couple's closest family and friends on Sunday as they gathered to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their newborn son. Kayla, who announced she and the Olympic gold medalist were expecting their first child last December, documented the fun-filled afternoon on Snapchat.
Held at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, the entire venue was extravagantly decorated with blue and white, baby-themed decor. An entire table was dedicated solely to sweet treats, covered with cupcakes, cookies and other desserts touting "Baby Lochte" in frosting.
Guests also decorated onesies for Kayla and Ryan's bundle of joy to be, and noshed on the celeb-loved restaurant's specialty menu items.
And while it's unclear if the professional swimmer and Dancing With the Stars alum made it to the festivities, his ladylove was in high spirits surrounded by a number of gal pals. The Playboy model has shared much of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and from the looks of it, is enjoying every step of the way with maternity photoshoots, movie date nights and some well-deserved R&R.
Lochte too has been preparing to become a first-time father, sharing with his Instagram followers his go-to reads for parenting advice and ultrasounds of his mini-me.
A few weeks prior to announcing their pregnancy, Ryan proposed to Kayla around nine months after meeting the lovebirds first crossed paths. "From the very first time I met her, everything has like clicked,'' Ryan shared with USA TodaySports.
He added, "That's why I know I can propose to her because everything that's happened and she's been keeping me so positive. She doesn't care about my fame. She doesn't care about anything. All she cares about is me being happy.
Let the countdown begin!