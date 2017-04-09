The Gilmore girls themselves are just as conflicted about the revival's ending as we are.
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel addressed the long-awaited ending of Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival in front of TV academy members at an event hosted by Deadline for Emmy contenders on Sunday, and it seems that they had the same thought that a lot of fans did.
"That's not an ending, that's a cliffhanger!" Graham said of the mythical four final words, which Rory (Bledel) used to tell her mom she was pregnant. "It took me a minute, but I eventually loved it...but it's not an ending."
"It's certainly not the ending I expected," Bledel said. "I told Amy [Sherman-Palladino] I wanted Rory to end on a high note after all her hard work. I wanted her to succeed...so it was a hard thing for me to digest."
But even though both Graham and Bledel have a hard time referring to Rory announcing her pregnancy as an ending, they can't say they'd immediately be up for a season two of the revival.
"Now it's become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don't know if there is a need to do more," Graham said. "I would never want to make it feel like we've overstayed our welcome."
"I think for me it comes down to what story we're telling," Bledel added. "I don't think we could've anticipated that this would happen so I think we're still reeling from that."
However, Graham did note that she would play Lorelai Gilmore "until [her] dying day" if she could, and that the appetite is there for creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, but "there's probably a way to keep these characters alive...I don't know if it's the best thing for them."
In early March, Netflix president Ted Sarandos said that "very preliminary" talk were underway with the Palladinos.
"We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,' he said. "The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."
Gilmore Girls is currently streaming on Netflix.