Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is paying tribute to a man she'll never forget.

As Hugh Hefner turns 91 today, his former girlfriend and companion took to Instagram with an emotional message to the Plaboy magazine founder. "Happy birthday Hef!!" Kendra, who is now married to Hank Baskett, wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"Thank you for EVERYTHING. People might not understand you but that's because they've never had the chance to know you like I do. I'll celebrate you forever!!!" she continued.

Wilkinson-Baskett first found fame in the early 2000s while living with Hefner at the Playboy Mansion and starring on the E! reality series, Girls Next Door. Since then, Kendra has opened up about the impact he made on her life and says she still keeps in close contact with the famous mogul. E! News recently caught up with the birthday boy's son, Cooper Hefner, where he assured fans his father's health isn't in jeopardy.