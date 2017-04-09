Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

Congrats to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The two have welcomed their first child, E! News has learned. "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider shared.

A source told People magazine, who was first to report the news, Shayk gave birth two weeks ago. No other details were made available.

E! News had confirmed about Shayk's pregnancy in November, after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model were first romantically linked back in May of 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.