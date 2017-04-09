Kylie Jenner Surprises High School Students at Their Prom

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B

Surprise!

Students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento were amazed Saturday when they discovered an unexpected celebrity guest at their junior prom at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria: Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star served as the date of junior Albert Ochoa.

Several students, including his sister, posted videos of Kylie at the prom.

Kylie arrived at the prom with BFF Jordyn Woods. The reality star posted on her Snapchat a photo of the two in their dresses, sitting inside a private jet. Kylie wore a one shoulder mocha gown, while Jordyn sported a red gown. Both wore white corsages.