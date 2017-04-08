Becky Fluke
Becky Fluke
Talk about a star-studded opening night!
E! News has obtained an exclusive photo backstage at Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Soul2Soul: The World Tour in New Orleans on Friday evening, where A-listers like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alvesstepped out for a night of incredible music. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany Brees also joined the fab foursome for the VIP photo opp.
The concert marked Tim and Faith's first pit stop along their six-month long tour across the U.S. and Canada, where they will be joined by some of the biggest opening acts in country music like Rachel Platten, Eric Paslay, Cam and Ben Rector.
Brothers Osbourne joined the lovebirds for their Soul2Soul premiere, and will also open the show this Sunday in Mississippi. Faith and Tim will wrap up their tour in New York City at the end of October, rounding out their first co-headlining extravaganza in 10 years.
E! News caught up with the pair earlier this year at the 2017 Grammys, and despite playing coy, a few details about the highly-anticipated event were revealed.
Tim dished, "It's been 10 years since we've been on the road together doing a tour so we're pretty excited about presenting some new stuff and some of the old stuff in a different way, which is fun."
Have you snagged your tickets yet? Sound off in the comments!