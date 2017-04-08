Pack your bags, Viola Davis is headed to Sin City!
The Oscar-winning actress enjoyed a ladies only getaway to Las Vegas over the weekend, where she was joined by daughter Genesis Tennon and her sister, E! News can confirm.
The fabulous trio attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles: LOVE at The Mirage, later posing backstage alongside actress Elisa Perry for a snapshot that made it to Viola's Instagram page on Saturday.
An insider described the How to Get Away With Murder star as "beyond lovely" and "gracious," revealing that Davis took time to take photos and hug many members of the cast. Additionally, Davis couldn't help but praise the show's artistic director, remarking "how fabulous the artistry and imagery was" during a post-performance conversation.
Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil and it's Beatles LOVE
This is an outing Viola and her little girl won't soon forget, as our source shared that Genesis, 5, is a budding musician and knew all of The Beatles that music played throughout the show!
During the Cirque du Soleil spectacle, we're told Viola couldn't help but dance along to "Strawberry Fields Forever," determined to grab the enormous bouncy balls that make their way through the audience. "She was so full of life!" the source added.
It's been quite a year for the A-lister, who took home her first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I cannot believe my life right now," the Fences actress remarked. "Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband [Julius Tennon] and our beautiful daughter."
E! News caught up with Viola and her daughter at the event, and when asked if she wants to follow in her mom's footsteps, Genesis replied, "Yeah, cause she's awesome at her work."
Aww!