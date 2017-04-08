Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
A woman can fulfill her dream of going to beauty school. And it's mostly thanks to Chrissy Teigen.
Mercedes Edney from Charlotte, N.C. had started a crowd-funding campaign online to raise money to pay for esthetician school. On Friday, Teigen donated the remaining $5,600 out of the almost $6,000 she requested.
"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," read a message on the page with Teigen's name on it. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"
"Something absolutely amazing happened last night," Edney wrote on Instagram, alongside a receipt she received for paying part of her tuition. "Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605."
"I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser," she said. "@chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you'll ever know. ♥♥ #ixorabb #futureesthetician."
"THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now," Edney tweeted at Teigen.
"I'm really excited for you to live out your passion," Teigen replied.