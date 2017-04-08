David Livingston/Getty Images
The upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special is shaping up to be its most dramatic yet.
Fresh off the Bravo series' season seven finale, where Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinnaexchanged words at the diamonds and rosé party, E! News caught up with LVP about the ongoing feud.
Vanderpump, who received the Unite4:Advocacy award for her work with the Trevor Project and Stop Yulin Forever at last night's Unite4:Humanity gala, defended her pointed attack against Rinna in a recent blog post and why she'd do it all over again.
"I told her to her face that it was out of order, the reality star admitted. "I'm happy to deliver that message to her personally."
Vanderpump continued, "We kind of talked in circles when she first walked in...She said, ‘Oh, you're so funny!' And I said, ‘No, you misbehaved just there! Misbehaving is going to get messy. I'm not going to have someone walk into my house and attack me!'"
Regarding Rinna accusing co-star Dorit Kemsley and her husband doing coke at their dinner party, Vanderpump spoke it in support of her close friend's outrage.
She told us, "You can't just it out there to 137 countries that there are drugs, you know? What's that about? I said in the scene that I would jump across the table. I would! It takes a lot to piss me off, but that would have pissed me off."
And it wouldn't be a catch up session with Ms. Vanderpump without her take on the Vanderpump Rules guys and gals. On the topic of whether or not she thinks Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's marriage would last, Lisa (who officiated their ceremony) had this to say.
"It would be mean spirited to say otherwise. And I wish them the best." She added, "I'll tell you it was a lot of pressure to officiate that wedding. You might remember at the time I said, ‘I'm not doing this until you guys get it straight' because they weren't very nice to each other. I take marriage very seriously."
Vanderpump then recalled, "So yeah, it was troubling times but when I saw it, you really see the love between them. Any marriage is difficult, trust me, 35 years later I can tell you that... But you know what, if they keep the love and respect—which they definitely lost for a while—then they'll be good. They're both great people."
As for Scheana Shay's failed marriage, Vanderpump places the blame on ex Mike Shay.
She explained, "I think she should've moved on, I really do. I think [Mike] was guilty by admission. You don't marry somebody and then announce to them, [I'm an addict.']"
At the end of the day, Lisa only wants what's best for Scheana, who is currently dating actor Robert Valletta. "I haven't met him," she revealed, adding, "I've seen her many times but she hasn't been with him, but I know they're crazy about each other so who knows?"
