The Good Fight Dances With the Devil

The face Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) made when she saw Colin Sweeney again said it all. In "Self Condemned," Dylan Baker returned as the alleged wife-killing billionaire, and this time he needed Diane's help with a police brutality case. Alicia wouldn't take his case, but Adrian (Delroy Lindo) got wind of it because he's been on a quest to get the crooked cop off the force. Because it's Colin Sweeney, things weren't simple. Drugs, Israeli mistresses and somehow an ambassadorship under Donald Trump all came into play. Typical.

In the end, Diane and Adrian were able to get Colin off for the assault charges the cop was alleging and the cop off the force too, but he wouldn't be joining their class action lawsuit: He's in the running to become the ambassador to the Vatican.