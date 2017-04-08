Omarosa Gets Married at Trump Hotel: See Her Wedding Dress

Omarosa, John Allen Newman, Wedding

Twitter

Just married!

Omarosa Manigault, the Apprentice's first and most famous villain who now works as a White House aide, wed Florida pastor John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. Saturday. The two got engaged last July.

Omarosa, 43, posted a photo of the two at their wedding on Twitter. The bride wore a YSA Makino cap sleeve blush tulle beaded ball gown with a cathedral train and a veil and carried a bouquet of white roses. The groom sported a brown suit and light pink tie.

She picked out her dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and can be seen trying it on and choosing it on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress this season. A clip was posted by Deadline.

Her dress retails for several thousand dollars. Financial White House disclosures released last week show Omarosa was given an estimated $25,000 in merchandise from Kleinfeld Bridal for her appearance on Say Yes to the Dress, The Hill reported.

Omarosa was supposed to marry John Allen at a church in Florida in March and reportedly changed plans after receiving death threats, Politico had said.

 

#CherryBlossomVows ?????? @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by ???? lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

#Opa!!! ???????????? @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by ???? lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

#DancePartyUSA! ???????????? @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by ???? lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

A day before the wedding, she celebrated at a bridal party with her colleagues, including Kellyanne Conway, a senior aide to the President Donald Trump.

He himself did not attend the wedding as he spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping on his official visit.

Omarosa was previously married to Aaron Stallworth for five years until 2005. She later got engaged to The Green Mile star Michael Clarke Duncan. He died at age 54 in 2012.

