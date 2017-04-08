Omarosa Gets Married at Trump Hotel: See Her Wedding Dress

She picked out her dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and can be seen trying it on and choosing it on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress this season. A clip was posted by Deadline.

Her dress retails for several thousand dollars. Financial White House disclosures released last week show Omarosa was given an estimated $25,000 in merchandise from Kleinfeld Bridal for her appearance on Say Yes to the Dress, The Hill reported.

Omarosa was supposed to marry John Allen at a church in Florida in March and reportedly changed plans after receiving death threats, Politico had said.