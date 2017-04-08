Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Gorgeous Georgia Home Is on Sale for $1.45 Million

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, House, Home

Trulia; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Want to buy Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's home?

The country music singer and New York Jets player are selling their 8-bedroom mansion in Acworth, Georgia for $1.45 million.

The home, located about 30 miles north west of Atlanta, was put on the market earlier this week. It has already been vacated and and contains oversized rooms (the master bedroom is painted pink), eight bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, not one but two kitchens, including a gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops, several living areas, a wine cellar, and a 4-car garage. One of the bathrooms also contains a wooden boat-shaped tub. Also, the home is only 11 years old.

The two, parents to daughter Vivianne, 3, and 1 and 1/2-year-old son Eric, also have homes in New Jersey, Nashville and Florida's Emerald Coast.

Jessie, whose father served in the military, was born in Italy and grew up in various places, including Georgia. She moved to Nashville after graduating high school to pursue a music career.

