Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Show PDA on Caribbean Vacation

PDA alert!

Billie Lourdand boyfriend Taylor Lautner were recently spotted frolicking and kissing in the ocean during a vacation to St. Barts.

The two had earlier this week began a family trip with Billie's dad Bryan Lourd, who was married to her late mother Carrie Fisher for three years in the '90s, and his husband Bruce Bozzi, who posted a photo of the group and another man on a boat, wearing green face masks.

"The family that masks together lasts together!" he wrote.