Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Show PDA on Caribbean Vacation

TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
PDA alert!
Billie Lourdand boyfriend Taylor Lautner were recently spotted frolicking and kissing in the ocean during a vacation to St. Barts.
The two had earlier this week began a family trip with Billie's dad Bryan Lourd, who was married to her late mother Carrie Fisher for three years in the '90s, and his husband Bruce Bozzi, who posted a photo of the group and another man on a boat, wearing green face masks.
"The family that masks together lasts together!" he wrote.
TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Billie and Taylor, who play love interests on Scream Queens, first sparked real-love romance rumors in early December after co-star Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two making out on Snapchat. They have never commented on their relationship.
Taylor has been there for Billie as she deals with the deaths of her mother and grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds. The two passed away within days of each other in December.
The two visited the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve together late last month. In February, they celebrated Taylor's 25th birthday, wearing matching onesies.
"Happy birfday to my #numberonesie," Billie wrote.