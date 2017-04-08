The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are giving a lot of people relationship goals!
He posted on his Instagram page early Saturday a sweet photo of the fellow singer kissing him on the cheek, marking the most intimate couple's pic either has ever shared on social media and the first image of the two in general that he has ever uploaded to his regular Instagram feed.
And many fans were. Here. For. It.
"AWEEEEE OMGGG IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR A SELFIEEEEE OF THE COUPLE," one person wrote.
"GOALS ASF," another fan said.
The Weeknd has shared pics of Selena on social media before; In March, the two visited his hometown of Toronto, where he posted on Instagram Stories silhouette images of Selena during their romantic date at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. She has also popped up on his Snapchat.
The two became "Instagram official" in January, when Selena posted a video of The Weeknd traveling with her on a boat on a canal in Venice, while including a caption of the heart eyes emoji. She later deleted the clip.
The Weeknd and Selena have not commented on their relationship but have appeared inseparable since their romance was made public in January when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles.
Following weeks of traveling abroad during The Weeknd's concert tour, the two recently enjoyed a romantic evening back in L.A.