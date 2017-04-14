Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Get ready kids because the Easter Bunny is hopping over to your house real soon.
Easter is just days away meaning many lucky children will wake up to a few special treats near their doorstep Sunday morning.
While there's only one person that really knows what each and every child will receive this weekend—we're talking about you Easter Bunny—that won't stop us from imagining what products will land in the hands of a few famous kids.
Let your imagination run wild and take a look at our ideal Easter Baskets for some of Hollywood's cutest and coolest kids below.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Girl Luna:
It's no secret that these two Hollywood parents have been an open book on social media. Fortunately for us, that means we know every family member's tastes. After Chrissy expressed her love for KFC, "I Love Fried Chicken" baby tees are the perfect fit. Following last year's Halloween that featured Luna in way more than one costume, an outfit from Pottery Barn Kids' Halloween collection would be more than thoughtful. And since dad is an amazing singer and songwriter, we can't imagine Luna not enjoying a piano of her very own.
Perhaps the gift that will make both Luna and her parents happy is a Hatchimal. "We are all pretending this is for Luna," Chrissy recently shared on Instagram while holding the viral toy. Play away!
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Ice-T and Coco's Baby Girl Chanel:
A fashionable baby deserves a fashionable basket. We have to start with a pair of Nike shoes perfect for the youngest family member. Dad Ice-T would totally approve of the "Ice, Ice, Baby" T-shirt. And when it's time for another trip to the pool, Coco and her daughter can match in SugarDollz Swimwear.
Every kid also needs a toy and based on Instagram, we have a feeling Chanel would love a Kewpie Doll. Now if only the Easter Bunny can find one of these in store.
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream:
When it comes to the Kardashians, they know a thing or two about fashion. With that in mind, we have to pick out a nice item from the family's Kardashian Kids' fashion line with Babies "R" Us. To support dad's favorite teams, we also chose some accessories from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rob's alma matter at the University of Southern California.
And we couldn't possibly leave out a pair of Arthur George socks in the basket.
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Son Axl:
A cool kid has to have some pretty rad basket items. Fortunately, we've got this dude covered. After dyeing his hair green for St. Patrick's Day, Axl may need some new hair chalk for his next outfit. Speaking of fashion, a pair of Vans sneakers is something we totally see Axl wearing at the playground.
And while mom and dad remain divided with NFL teams, we decided to pick out outfits from both the Miami Dolphins for mom and the Minnesota Vikings for dad.
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Son Sasha:
After turning two, Sasha is ready for a little adventure in his life. Inspired by dad's love for athletics, a basket including FC Barcelona gear and lunch boxes are more than appropriate. If he wants to branch out of fútbol, which appears to be the case, we found an awesome net set where kids his age can play badminton, tennis and volleyball safely.
And we can't help but pay tribute to Shakira and Carlos Vives' hit song titled "La Bicicleta." Perhaps Sasha can have his own bike thanks to Lil' Rider this summer. Don't forget to wear a helmet.