Ivanka Trump is a "very proud" mom tonight.
On Friday evening, the First Daughter traveled to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to meet with her father, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.
To make the couple "feel at home" during their first-ever meeting with the President, Ivanka brought out her kids Arabella and Joseph to serenade the special guests.
In video posted onto Instagram, Arabella was seen singing softly to the smiling duo.
"Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States," Ivanka captioned the moment. "Welcome!"
First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner were also in attendance for the intimate evening.
When not serving as a senior advisor to President Trump, Ivanka may be found at home with her three children including youngest son Theodore.
Earlier in the week, Ivanka took to Instagram and shared a mother-son moment with her growing boy.
"The best moment of the day!" she shared online.
And when it was time to celebrate Theodore's first birthday on March 27, Ivanka invited some close friends over to ring in a new year.
"Theodore caught contemplating if he'll be able to eat his body weight in birthday cake," she joked on social media. "(Postscript: he came insanely close #babymath #1stbirthday #cousindate."