Ivanka Trump is a "very proud" mom tonight.

On Friday evening, the First Daughter traveled to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to meet with her father, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

To make the couple "feel at home" during their first-ever meeting with the President, Ivanka brought out her kids Arabella and Joseph to serenade the special guests.

In video posted onto Instagram, Arabella was seen singing softly to the smiling duo.

"Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States," Ivanka captioned the moment. "Welcome!"