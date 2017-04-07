For the first time in a while, Mama June wasn't the only stealing the scenes on her hit reality show.
During tonight's finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old made her big debut at Sugar Bear's wedding to his new wife Jennifer—and let's just say it was well worth the wait.
The reality mom has been documenting her dramatic weight loss transformation over the last several weeks in an effort to get the ultimate revenge body for her ex's special day.
And after returning to the Georgia town where she used to reside with Honey Boo Boo and her father, it seems like all hell broke loose.
Between arguments on Jennifer and Sugar Bear's wedding day, family confrontations from across the aisle and uncomfortable silences, tonight's episode was nothing short of drama.
But there was one moment in particular that caught everyone's eye, for better or worse.
After exchanging their wedding vows, Jennifer and Sugar Bear cemented their newlywed status with a smooth on the altar—and not just any smooch.
The two seemingly kissed for what felt like hours and caused a range of reactions from Honey Boo Boo, Mama June and the rest of the wedding guests.
"When Sugar Bear and Jennifer kissed it was nasty, like ugh," Boo Boo expressed to her mom during a confessional after the special day.
Mama June chimed in with, "That was like a damn Woolly mammoth eating a fish."
But haters gonna hate because moments later, the bride told the cameras, "He knows how to kiss a woman."
And with that, we'll just say our congratulations to the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Mike Thompson.