Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all in when it comes to this romance.

Close to a month after news broke that the A-list singer and baseball stud were dating, all signs point to a serious relationship that absolutely is exclusive.

"Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."

Whether in the Bahamas, Miami or New York City, the couple hasn't exactly been able to hide their affection for one another.

And during these getaways filled with romantic dates, Alex is pulling out some pretty sweet gestures.