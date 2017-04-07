Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all in when it comes to this romance.
Close to a month after news broke that the A-list singer and baseball stud were dating, all signs point to a serious relationship that absolutely is exclusive.
"Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."
Whether in the Bahamas, Miami or New York City, the couple hasn't exactly been able to hide their affection for one another.
And during these getaways filled with romantic dates, Alex is pulling out some pretty sweet gestures.
AKM-GSI
According to our insider, the athlete "is wooing J. Lo in many ways" that include gifts, fine dining and sweet messages. And through every romantic gesture comes a spark that friends can't ignore.
"They can't keep their hands off each other in public or amongst close friends," our insider shared. "It got really hot and heavy and they want to see where this goes, but are hopeful it can lead into a future."
During this romance, Jennifer has already introduced Alex to her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez. The Shades of Blue star has hung out with Alex's sister Susy Dunand. And according to a source, the MLB star also met Jennifer's twins who "really like him."
"She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother," Alex gushed during a recent appearance on The View. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."
While we're not sure where their love story is headed next geographically, friends and family can see the light and the love between the pair.
"All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," a source shared with us. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady."