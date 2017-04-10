What if we told you that way you apply your makeup could be aging your skin?

Celebrity makeup artist Min Min Ma, whose clients include Meghan Markle, Hailee Steinfeld and Girls star Zosia Mamet, has a super-easy technique for faster makeup application and a more youthful look: Wear under-eye patches during eye makeup application.

"They help to catch any makeup droplets while also leaving your under-eye skin smooth and youthful looking," the pro revealed.

That's right—they'll catch messy shadow fallout while treating those dark circles.