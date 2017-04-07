We are here for Kim Kardashian's throwback Instagram aesthetic.

After a three month long hiatus from social media, the selfie queen returned in January, back and better than ever—and with a whole new look for her feed. While there's still a fair number of absolutely fire selfies, her Instagram now uses more film and filtering effects than before. With her edgy disposable camera pics and impeccable use of VSCO filters, the glamorous star's account took a turn towards grunge.

And of course, what could be more grunge than some '90s throwbacks?