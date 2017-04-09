Kim Kardashian may be the fairest one of all—but we can come pretty damn close.

This week, E! News exclusively premiered a video of the mogul modeling Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006, a 7-piece eye kit and the first launch from legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath's "In the Mirror" series. In a black, puffer jacket and gold jewelry, Kim debuted an intense smoky eye, channeling a modern-day Evil Queen.

Even without Kim's endorsement, the $130 eye kit will surely sell out, as did McGrath's lip kits—seen on Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Naomi Campbell. But is Dark Star 006 actually worth it? And even more importantly, do we need to be pro makeup artists to use it?