She may be one of the most followed royal family members in London. But when it comes to Kate Middleton, fans can't stop wanting to know more about the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier this week, an extensive biography on the royal family was released across the pond.

Titled Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, the finished product written by Sally Bedell Smith takes an in-depth look at the famous family.

Lucky for us, Vogue was able to read it from beginning to end and share more than a few interesting tidbits.

Take a look at 5 facts we learned about the Duchess of Cambridge and those closest to her.