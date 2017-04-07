Check Out Game of Thrones' Epic New Season 7 Costumes

Thanks to new promos released by HBO, Game of Thrones fans received an unexpected surprise: the first look at the epic new costumes for season seven, and if we had to name the overall collection, we'd go with "war isn't coming, it's here."
While the new season won't premiere until July 16, the new looks for Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the rest of the cast are revealed in the network's "It's What Connects Us," which features stars from many HBO shows recreating the "Ahhh" intro.
Click through our new gallery to see all of the photos from the promos, and see if you can manage to find out anything about the new season from them. (Sadly, we didn't get our first look at guest starEd Sheeran.)
And if the fierce new looks featured in the pics isn't enough to make you fear the winter, how about this recent tease from Williams?
After she read the scripts for the upcoming season she took to Twitter to brag/warn about the craziness in store for us. "Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.
