Kendall Jenner Panics Over Vogue's Kendall + Kylie Collection Review on KUWTK: "It Could Break Us"

Things are getting tense on next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In this sneak peek from next Sunday's episode, Kendall Jenner panics when she learns Vogue wants to review her and Kylie Jenner's clothing line.

"Vogue wants to review your collection," Kris Jenner can be heard saying in the video above.

The duo's clothing line Kendall + Kylie is very successful, but a review from the iconic magazine can sometimes make or break a collection. Knowing that, Kendall worries, "If this doesn't go as well as we hope, it could break us."

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK

E!

So how does the review go?

Take a look at the KUWTK sneak peek to see a preview and to see why Kim Kardashian is feeling "so bad" on the next episode!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

