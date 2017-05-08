RHOA just lost one of its peaches.
Phaedra Parks will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sources exclusively tell E! News. While Bravo had no comment, the casting shakeup comes just after the fourth and final part of the season nine reunion aired, with a source telling us producers have decided not to have the 43-year-old lawyer return for season 10.
Viewers were left shocked and questioning how Phaedra could return to the hit Bravo reality series after the unprecedented four-part reunion, which revealed Phaedra was the person who created the rumor thatKandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams.
The rest of the women were left speechless, with Cynthia Bailey said, "All the years I've done the show, this is some crazy s--t right here." Even Andy Cohen admitted, "I'm shocked."
Since joining RHOA in 2010, Phaedra has gone through a messy divorce from Apollo Nida, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud, with a judge recently tossing out the divorce judgment. Phaedra, who has two kids with Apollo, filed for divorce in 2014, and it was granted by default after he never responded. However, in December 2016, he contested the filing, saying he had never been served.
When E! News caught up with Andy Cohen at Sean Penns Haiti takes Root JPHRO Benefit on Friday night, he admitted he wasn't expecting Phaedra's behavior at the reunion, saying, "She was unemotional, which surprised me."
As for season 10 casting rumors, including Phaedra's exit and the possible return of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who appeared in the season finale, Cohen said, "Who knows? That's the conversation we start having next week."
On Monday, Phaedra posted an inspirational quote on on Instagram that read, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."
For the caption, she wrote, "New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo."
