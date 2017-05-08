RHOA just lost one of its peaches.

Phaedra Parks will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sources exclusively tell E! News. While Bravo had no comment, the casting shakeup comes just after the fourth and final part of the season nine reunion aired, with a source telling us producers have decided not to have the 43-year-old lawyer return for season 10.

Viewers were left shocked and questioning how Phaedra could return to the hit Bravo reality series after the unprecedented four-part reunion, which revealed Phaedra was the person who created the rumor thatKandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The rest of the women were left speechless, with Cynthia Bailey said, "All the years I've done the show, this is some crazy s--t right here." Even Andy Cohen admitted, "I'm shocked."