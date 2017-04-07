Everyone loves to tune into their favorite show and see a family just like their own. From normal, everyday life occurrences to big milestones, the families and friends we see on TV get through it all. Inevitably some of these casts go beyond the script and form real bonds even when the cameras are no longer rolling.
Here are seven casts who genuinely act like the friends and family they play on TV:
Fuller House—the Tanner family brought sweet family moments into our living rooms when the show first aired back in the 90s as Full House. While it's great to see them take on life's challenges on our screens at home, it's even better to see them acting the same exact way when the cameras aren't rolling. Most recently, Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner) turned 41, and all of her costars took to Instagram to share their love. Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) captioned her post, "To the best TV sister anyone could ask for! I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !! Xoxo."
This Is Us—NBC's breakout hit had everyone falling in love with the Pearsons this year. The cast is incredibly tight, but one of the coolest things is how close the older actors are with their younger costars. Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) loves sharing her exciting days on set with her work family on Instagram. After the Thanksgiving episode, Pilgrim Rick aired, Mandy posted a picture of the young family making silly faces. She captioned the photo, "We have zero fun at work. #thisisus."
The Office—While they may not have been a real family on the show, their real-life relationships seem to be pretty familial. Not only are Steve Carrell (Michael Scott) and Nancy Carrell (Carol Stills) married in real life, but the cast has all shown up for each other's wedding festivities, including Brian Baumgartner's (Kevin Malone) wedding and Jenna Fischer's (Pam Beasley) bachelorette party.
Parenthood—The cast of Parenthood took their closeness to new levels when Mae Whitman (Amber Holt) and Miles Heizer (Drew Holt) decided to become roommates in real life. The two shared photos of their texts as another way to showcase their best friendship. The entire cast was always vocal with their love for one another, whether that be via Twitter, Facebook, or late night call.
Fresh Prince of Bel Air—While Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) was quick to shut down any chances of a reboot, this cast still has the same love for each other they had in the 90s. Alfonso shared a photo of the reunited cast last month with the caption, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
Modern Family—One of the best parts about watching Modern Family is getting to see the characters grow up right before our eyes. The cast has been around each other since the show started back in 2009, and for some of the younger cast members that has been more than half of their lives. The cast naturally grew close and have become like a family of their own over the years.
Parks and Recreation—There is no denying this cast had crazy amounts of fun on set, and they are keeping the positive atmosphere alive to this day. Back in 2016, Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) told The Jess Cagle Interview the cast still talks all of the time! "I love everyone I worked with on that show," said Chris. "We still talk, like, almost every day." In addition, Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope) and Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) liked working together so much, they are coming out with a new show The Handmade Project on NBC.
