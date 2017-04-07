Everyone loves to tune into their favorite show and see a family just like their own. From normal, everyday life occurrences to big milestones, the families and friends we see on TV get through it all. Inevitably some of these casts go beyond the script and form real bonds even when the cameras are no longer rolling.

Here are seven casts who genuinely act like the friends and family they play on TV:

Fuller House—the Tanner family brought sweet family moments into our living rooms when the show first aired back in the 90s as Full House. While it's great to see them take on life's challenges on our screens at home, it's even better to see them acting the same exact way when the cameras aren't rolling. Most recently, Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner) turned 41, and all of her costars took to Instagram to share their love. Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) captioned her post, "To the best TV sister anyone could ask for! I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !! Xoxo."