Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
There have been very few other TV pairings as perfect as Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.
Much like the wine they sip weekly, the two women have spent nine years maturing into one of the most recognized duos in daytime. However, before 2008, the women hardly knew each other. Instead, Gifford was living a relatively private life following a 15-year stint on Live! alongside Regis Philbin. Meanwhile, Kotb was working as a correspondent for NBC.
Their destiny together launched in 2007 when Today added a fourth hour of morning programming to its lineup. Originally, the hour was hosted by Kotb and NBC colleagues Natalie Morales and Ann Curry. However, thanks to a well-timed, 4-hour lunch, Gifford was in the picture.
The ladies met for lunch at the Rainbow Room inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza—and the rest, as they say, is history. "She thought everything I said was funny. I sang to her and she loved it, so I said, 'I gotta be with Hoda,'" Gifford recalled on Today when they announced her new role the following year. "Timing is everything in life."
While the women hit it off right away, they weren't the two peas in a pod we know them to be today. They spent their first show (in the clip above) getting to know each other and their sisterhood blossomed every day since.
Nearly a decade later to the day of their first show, the duo celebrated their ninth anniversary Friday—albeit apart. As a new mom to her infant daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, Hoda stayed home, but phoned in her feelings on their special day.
"I have to tell you listening to our nine years condensed into three minutes makes me jonesing to come back next to you," she admitted to her right-hand woman.
After years filled with life-changing moments—the death of Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, and the adoption of Hoda's daughter to name a recent few—the anniversary felt even more impactful on the duo.
"My life has changed so profoundly since I met you," Kotb told Gifford. "I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected. So, for every single day of the nine years, I love you."