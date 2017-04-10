Clark: You do a lovely cameo on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this week. What was that like for you?

Stella: It was really interesting and cool to be able to act with you and the fact that Chloe was in the scene too made it even more special because she's like a big sister to me, so I felt really lucky to be in a scene with both of you.

Clark: Well, we felt the same way. What was the hardest part?

Stella: Trying to stay in character when you seemed so nervous and excited.

Clark: Yeah. Sorry. I was both of those things and I even forgot my lines and had to start over. And you said...

Stella: "Give me something to work with here."

Clark: Which the crew deeply enjoyed. So one final dad question here: did you learn anything from the experience?

Stella: It made me realize that I want to work really hard so that someday I can do this too.

Clark: Aww. That makes me happy and if you do you will.