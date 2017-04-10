EXCLUSIVE!

Coulson Is Finally Waking Up to the Framework in This Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek

"Daisy?"

It was the moment that gave Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans hope that Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma's (Elizabeth Henstridge) dangerous mission into the Hydra-ruled Framework to save their team might actually be winnable, when a Coulson (Clark Gregg) riddled with alternative memories and living life as a Hydra-supporting high school teacher recognized the strange woman in the back of his car as family.

And if this sneak peek of this week's episode, exclusive to E! News, is any indication, that moment was all it took for the intricate alt-reality that Aida (Mallory Jansen) crafted for him to unravel.

"I knew I wasn't crazy," he exclaims after confirming he's got Daisy's explanation down pat. "Hydra lies about everything...I would've figured it out sooner if it wasn't for the mind control soap!" Cue the record scratch. Maybe this won't be as easy as we'd hoped. To find out what the heck Coulson's talking about, be sure to check out the video above.

And if you're left with the impression that the student who interrupts Coulson and Daisy bears a resemblance to someone familiar, that would be because she's played by none other than Stella Gregg, Clark's daughter. In honor of Stella's cameo, she and Clark sat down for the cutest father/daughter interview you ever did see. 

Clark: You do a lovely cameo on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this week. What was that like for you? 
 
Stella: It was really interesting and cool to be able to act with you and the fact that Chloe was in the scene too made it even more special because she's like a big sister to me, so I felt really lucky to be in a scene with both of you. 
 
Clark: Well, we felt the same way. What was the hardest part?
 
Stella: Trying to stay in character when you seemed so nervous and excited. 
 
Clark: Yeah. Sorry. I was both of those things and I even forgot my lines and had to start over. And you said...
 
Stella: "Give me something to work with here."
 
Clark: Which the crew deeply enjoyed. So one final dad question here: did you learn anything from the experience?
 
Stella: It made me realize that I want to work really hard so that someday I can do this too.
 
Clark: Aww. That makes me happy and if you do you will.

While Coulson begins his awakening, Daisy and Simmons will continue to struggle with finding an escape route back to the real world after their extraction tool failed them last week. Meanwhile, the identity of the Inhuman leader of the Resistance will be revealed.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

