All the Signs Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Were on the Outs

Much to the surprise of, well, everyone, Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers ended their three-year relationship.

A source told E! News that the split is amicable, and only happened because they were "on two different pages in life." Munn initiated the breakup, but it has been hard on both of them. But should it have been so surprising? In hindsight, Munn and Rodgers had been inadvertently (or maybe purposely) dropping clues that all was not perfect in their relationship.

On the most basic level, Munn and Rodgers hadn't been seen in public together since Valetine's Day. The Green Bay Packers quarterback visited his then-girlfriend on set of her remake of The Predator, where he gifted her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and their dogs, Frankie Rodgers and Chance Rodgers. Since then, the actress and football player have been keeping to themselves.