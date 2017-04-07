All the Signs Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Were on the Outs

Much to the surprise of, well, everyone, Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers ended their three-year relationship.
A source told E! News that the split is amicable, and only happened because they were "on two different pages in life." Munn initiated the breakup, but it has been hard on both of them. But should it have been so surprising? In hindsight, Munn and Rodgers had been inadvertently (or maybe purposely) dropping clues that all was not perfect in their relationship.
On the most basic level, Munn and Rodgers hadn't been seen in public together since Valetine's Day. The Green Bay Packers quarterback visited his then-girlfriend on set of her remake of The Predator, where he gifted her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and their dogs, Frankie Rodgers and Chance Rodgers. Since then, the actress and football player have been keeping to themselves.
Speaking of their dogs, both Frankie and Chance have been pretty inactive on their Instagram pages. The couple set up profiles for their prized rescue pups and posted fairly regularly, but the most recent photo of Chance and Frankie taken together appeared two weeks ago. Before that, it was another four weeks. While the dogs could have become camera shy, it seems more likely that the couple might have been spending less time together, as Munn has been busy filming and Rodgers has been keeping up with his sport.
Munn always supported Rodgers' football career, both on the field and off, especially when his family's personal drama started playing out publicly. The Rodgers family drama first made news during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, in which Aaron's brother Jordan Rodgers participated. He opened up to his now-fiancée about his family's estrangement from Aaron, which reportedly began when he got together with the X-Men: Apocalypse actress.
"One in the news is enough for us," Aaron and Jordan's father, Ed Rodgers, told the New York Times. "Fame can change things."
As the estrangement continued to make headlines, Munn stayed by her now-ex's and his team's side. "So proud of this team," a note Munn posted on Instagram following the Packers loss at the NFC championship game read. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far."
Munn continued, "Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."
Many speculated Munn was referencing the Rodgers' family drama.
The already private pair hasn't spoken out about the split.