Everything We Know About Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers' Split: What Led to Their Break Up?

It's over for Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers.

The couple, who were together for three years, have ended their relationship. On Friday, a source close to Rodgers confirmed the split to E! News. The insider revealed that the couple was "just on two different pages in life."

So who was the one to call it quits?

The source shared, "It was Olivia that called the break."

And though they've split, the insider adds that Munn and Rodgers still communicate, but the split has been hard on them.

Since they still communicate, does that mean there's a chance the couple might get back together?

Take a look at the E! News video above to find out and to see more scoop on the break up!

