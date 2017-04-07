Ricky Martin is livin' la vida crime.
The Grammy winner is the latest name to join the all-star cast of FX's Versace: American Crime Story, the network announced on Friday.
So what real-life role will Martin be taking on when the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology hit debuts in 2018? In the installment that will look back on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, Antonio D'Amico, the longtime partner of murdered fashion designer Gianni, who will be portrayed by Édgar Ramirez.
Mondadori Portfolio/Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
In addition to Ramirez, Martin, who previously teamed with Murphy when he guest-starred on Glee, joins a cast that includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
Aside from his guest-arc on Glee's third season, Martin has also appeared on Broadway in Evita and Les Miserables.
Production on the third season is set to begin this month, and scheduled to air in 2018. Katrina: American Crime Story will be the second season following the hit first season The People v. O.J. Simpson. Katrina will also air in 2018 and will star Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick.
Versace: American Crime Story will air in 2018 on FX.