Toy Story Honors Don Rickles, the Voice of Mr. Potato Head

"I busted my bird for 60 years in the business," Don Rickles told Maxim in 2013, "but my grandkids only know me as Mr. Potato Head." The comedian may have been joking—but he wasn't wrong, either. Shortly after E! News confirmed that the insult comic had died Thursday morning at the age of 90, those involved with the Disney/Pixar film franchise shared their grief.

Tom Hanks, who voices Woody, was among the first to express his condolences. "A God died today," he tweeted. "Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never." Whoopi Goldberg, who voices Stretch, told her Twitter followers he was "one of the all time great men and comics," adding that he was "always a class act and funny as hell." Jodi Benson, who voices Barbie, shared a photo of her "amazing" friend during the making of 2010's Toy Story 3. "It was a blessing to work with him," the actress tweeted. "Lifting his family up with prayers and love."