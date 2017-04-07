Try not to lose your cool right now after we say this, but there's a third (yes, a third) Property Brother.

If you've already lost it, don't worry...so has the rest of the internet.

In fact, the whole thing was started by Brad Esposito's tweet in which he shared a photo of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott with their brother and wrote, "This pic of the third Property Brother has me seriously messed up."

We're right there with you, Brad.

So who exactly is this third Property Brother? Let's start with his name: J.D. Scott.