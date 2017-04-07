Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" is the ultimate sign One Direction probably never would have lasted forever.
Now that Harry, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all released solo music (Liam, it's your turn now), it's clear they really all had different sounds from the get go, and we're not just talking vocals. Harry's highly anticipated first single has nods to David Bowie, Elton John and Bruno Mars, which is far different from his former bandmates' work.
Zayn, who departed the band before they went on hiatus, released an album that combined synthetic sounds, pop and sultry rhythms. His first single, "Pillowtalk," was a departure from the poppy tunes the band churned out, providing an even more dramatic juxtaposition for Directioners to wrap their heads (or ears!) around. Since then he's released even more music, including a duet with Taylor Swift for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
Louis left pop music behind (although we doubt it's a permanent transition) and teamed up with EDM DJ Steve Aoki to release "Just Hold On," a jam perfect for the dance floor. It bears no similarities to Harry's or Zayn's work, which perhaps is something the Directioners needed. Zayn gave fans a sultry sound, Harry delivered something in the vein of alternative rock and Louis went pure dance.
With Niall's "This Town," Directioners received the nostalgic, reflective tune that made them want to sit and think back to all the good memories 1D gave them over the years (and put on "History" right after).
Suffice it to say, there was no set direction for these guys after they took their break because they were able to pursue their own sounds. The result? A song for every mood.
The guys might not be together anymore, but they're always going to unify their fans—and cause a frenzy—with each new release.
