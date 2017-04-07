Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" is the ultimate sign One Direction probably never would have lasted forever.

Now that Harry, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all released solo music (Liam, it's your turn now), it's clear they really all had different sounds from the get go, and we're not just talking vocals. Harry's highly anticipated first single has nods to David Bowie, Elton John and Bruno Mars, which is far different from his former bandmates' work.

Zayn, who departed the band before they went on hiatus, released an album that combined synthetic sounds, pop and sultry rhythms. His first single, "Pillowtalk," was a departure from the poppy tunes the band churned out, providing an even more dramatic juxtaposition for Directioners to wrap their heads (or ears!) around. Since then he's released even more music, including a duet with Taylor Swift for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.