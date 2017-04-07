Kanye West Continues Quest for World Domination With New Jewelry Line

We told you Kanye West has plans for total world domination, and he just unveiled another step in the direction.

The rapper revealed his very first jewelry line.

Working in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler's Jacob Arabo, West created 12 pieces that are inspired by 14th-century Florentine art (like Donatello's bas-relief portraits), which are supposed to elicit a feeling of classic romance.

"I wanted to create something that represented timeless love," the Yeezy designer told Vogue, which of course means he was also influenced by his wife, Kim Kardashian.