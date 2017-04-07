Criminal Minds Renewed for Season 13

Criminal Minds joins returning dramas Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Bull, MacGyver and Scorpion, as well as returning comedies The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts. On the unscripted side, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will all be back as well.

Still awaiting their fates are veteran shows Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls and The Odd Couple, as well as freshman series Pure Genius, Training Day, Doubt, The Great Indoors and Ransom.