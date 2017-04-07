Criminal Minds Renewed for Season 13

CBS
CBS
Criminal Minds is officially off the bubble.
After the long-running procedural was conspicuously absent from the lengthy list of series that CBS was renewing for the 2017-18 season two weeks ago, fans became worried that season 12 might be the last they'd see of the BAU. But the network eased those fears today with the announcement that the show had been renewed for a 13th season. The renewal marks the Eye network's 19th this season, meaning it's officially a quicker task to list what's not yet returning than what we know for sure will be.
Criminal Minds joins returning dramas Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Bull, MacGyver and Scorpion, as well as returning comedies The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts. On the unscripted side, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will all be back as well.
Still awaiting their fates are veteran shows Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls and The Odd Couple, as well as freshman series Pure Genius, Training Day, Doubt, The Great Indoors and Ransom.
To find out whether your favorite show is returning this fall, be sure to check out our handy, updated renewals gallery!
Are you relieved that Criminal Minds will be back in the fall? Sound off in the comments below.
Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.