While Kim tries to maintain a positive, drama-free life nowadays, she wanted to go to the reunion to clear the air once and for all. "I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years," Kim said. "I've worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I'm a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she's done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean."

It's not all drama for this housewife, though! Kim still talks a lot with Brandi Glanville and is very proud of Yolanda Hadid. "I just saw Yolanda became Mother of the Year, and she so deserves that," Kim said. "I'm so proud and happy and excited for her and her children—all of them."