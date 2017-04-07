Adam Sandler's Daughters Don't Really Like His Movies

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Adam Sandler had to pick and choose which movies were PG enough to show his two young daughters, Sadie, 10, and Sunny, 8.
But it turns out, it didn't really matter...they're not all that interested!
The comedic actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday and couldn't help but compliment Ellen DeGeneres over how much his family, including his wife Jackie, absolutely adore her (and, of course, Finding Dory).
Him, on the other hand, not so much...
"It's funny. Some [of my movies] are OK, some are PG-13 ish. I'll put them on because they beg to see them," Sandler explained. "They're like, 'Please, it's not fair. Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street, and I don't know what the heck they're talking about.'"
He continued, "So I show them the movies. They demand this. And every time, I'd say about 20 minutes in, I see them tuning out, and I hear them—they're nervous to say it—but they're like, 'Can we watch something else?'"
Sandler's response? "I say no," he laughed. "No, no, no. I don't get offended."
In fact, the proud dad couldn't help but gush over his girls. "They're very nice. Nice kids," he said. "I love 'em. I love 'em more than anything."
Speaking of love, DeGeneres put up an old picture of Sandler, David Spade and Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997.
"Farley, we all loved him the most," Sandler recalled of their times together. "I do a song towards the end of my [stand-up] act about Farley, and it's when I sing about Farley, people connect with him so much. It's just an amazing feeling up there talking about the guy, and the crowd goes bananas for every reference about the guy. He was the nicest guy of all time."