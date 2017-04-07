Adam Sandler's Daughters Don't Really Like His Movies

Adam Sandler had to pick and choose which movies were PG enough to show his two young daughters, Sadie, 10, and Sunny, 8.

But it turns out, it didn't really matter...they're not all that interested!

The comedic actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday and couldn't help but compliment Ellen DeGeneres over how much his family, including his wife Jackie, absolutely adore her (and, of course, Finding Dory).

Him, on the other hand, not so much...

"It's funny. Some [of my movies] are OK, some are PG-13 ish. I'll put them on because they beg to see them," Sandler explained. "They're like, 'Please, it's not fair. Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street, and I don't know what the heck they're talking about.'"