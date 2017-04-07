Prince Harry Boxes With a Toddler, Proving He'll Be the Most Playful Dad Someday

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Put 'em up, Prince Harry!

As the royal prepares for his annual Invictus Games—this year in Toronto—he attended trials for the United Kingdom teams Friday where he ran into a pint-sized boxer in the making who coincidentally shares his moniker. 

The 2-year-old Harry confidently sparred with his royal counterpart as the 32-year-old crouched down to the floor to accommodate the toddler. 

"We call him our Prince Harry, so getting the chance to meet the real thing is amazing," the boy's father Dan Phillips told reporters at the event. "He certainly loved it. Prince Harry told us 'he has to come' to the games, so fingers crossed."

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

But, who was the champion? When asked who won, the 2-year-old answered, "Me." Well, that takes care of that.

Meanwhile, the prince earned our vote for Best Future Dad  thanks to the adorable interaction. 

The boy's father, a former corporal who suffered a spinal cord injury, is one of the many injured military veterans vying for a spot at this years games.

The Paralympic-style, multi-sport event was launched by Prince Harry in 2014 to embolden athletes hurt in the line of duty. 

"Thank you so much for putting in the effort up until this point," Harry told the trail competitors Friday. "This is the Invictus family so make the most of it and enjoy it."

