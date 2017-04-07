Put 'em up, Prince Harry!

As the royal prepares for his annual Invictus Games—this year in Toronto—he attended trials for the United Kingdom teams Friday where he ran into a pint-sized boxer in the making who coincidentally shares his moniker.

The 2-year-old Harry confidently sparred with his royal counterpart as the 32-year-old crouched down to the floor to accommodate the toddler.

"We call him our Prince Harry, so getting the chance to meet the real thing is amazing," the boy's father Dan Phillips told reporters at the event. "He certainly loved it. Prince Harry told us 'he has to come' to the games, so fingers crossed."